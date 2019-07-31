Web Extra: Derek Carr Talks To Media at Raiders Camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about the 2019 season at the opening of Training Camp in Napa, CA.

The Raiders will be featured on the HBO series “Hard Knocks” as they try to improve on their disappointing 2018 season.

This will be Head Coach Jon Gruden’s second season with the Raiders. They went 4 and 12 last season.

This will be a critical season for Carr as the Raiders are preparing for a move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

This is the ‘raw’, unedited version.