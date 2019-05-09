WEB EXTRA: Day shelter opens at the Salvation Army’s homeless service campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army just opened its new day shelter near Owens and Main Street. The purpose of the shelter is to help the homeless during the hot summer months.

The shelter, which opened its doors on Tuesday, will provide a wide range of services such as case management, TV, free laundry access, showers, a clothing closet, and much more. The new campus is looking to be open from now until the end of September.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo gives us a sneak peek inside the facility.