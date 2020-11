LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hsieh, former CEO of retail giant Zappos and founder of DTP, left a lasting impact on Las Vegas. The visionary who helped revitalize downtown Las Vegas died on Nov. 27 after succumbing to injuries he sustained in a Connecticut house fire earlier this month.

8 News Now spoke with James Gonzales, the general manager of Downtown Container Park, who expressed his gratitude for Hsieh’s impact on Fremont Street and small businesses in downtown Las Vegas.

It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing some very sad news, as we have learned that Tony passed away earlier today (11-27-20). The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that…https://t.co/RUMNOFrItZ pic.twitter.com/NSAFGW8p4L — Zappos.com (@Zappos) November 28, 2020