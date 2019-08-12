Web Extra: Clint Bowyer talks NASCAR, charity bowling and Chiefs vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was in Las Vegas on Monday talking about the September race in Las Vegas, a charity bowling tournament he will be participating in at the South Point, and his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell asks Bowyer about future NFL match ups in Las Vegas featuring the NFL heated rivals

Bowyer is on the edge right now of making the NASCAR Playoffs, but needs strong performances in the next 3 races to make the cut.

The inaugural Brendan Gaughan Charity Bowling Classic will take place Thursday Sept. 12 at the South Point Lanes.

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Sept. 13-15 with the South Point 400 taking place under the lights Sunday Sept. 15.