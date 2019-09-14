WEB EXTRA: CD-4 (R) candidate Lisa Song-Sutton

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lisa Song-Sutton is a former Miss Nevada United States and business owner of Sin City Cupcakes. She is running as a Republican in the Congressional District 4 race against incumbent Steven Horsford.

Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews her about gun legislation, including dealing with stalkers, healthcare and what she sees as the biggest fixes needed in our system. They also discuss public lands and if Nevada should buy some from the federal government, and the lack of Asian-American Pacific Islander representation in local and national government.