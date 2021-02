LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District return to school countdown continues for kids in grades pre-k to 3rd grade.

While many parents are for sending their kids back to school others are still against it.

8 News Now reporter Sally Jaramillo spoke to some parents who tell us their reason and logic for sending or not sending their kids back into the classrooms come March 1st.