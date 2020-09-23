WEB EXTRA: CCSD families share positive experiences, tips for distance learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD families are sharing their successful experiences and obstacles with distance learning.

Parents Marcella Williams, Amy Domingo and Jamie Johnson shared their stories with 8 News Now, as well as a few tips for other parents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories