WEB EXTRA: CCSD families share positive experiences, tips for distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A northern California man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and six months in prison. The sentence is to be followed by a lifetime of supervision for receiving and distributing more than 1,000 images of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Cody Nathan Patterson, 32, of northern California, lived in Henderson, Nev. at the time of the offense. In March 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, who sentenced Patterson on Tuesday.