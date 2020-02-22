Web Extra: CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe talks NV democratic caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all eyes on Nevada this weekend, political pundits from across the country have made their way to Las Vegas, covering every angle of the democratic caucuses. CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe stopped by the 8 News Now studio to offer his insight on what we can expect to see Saturday.

O’Keefe spoke with the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy, highlighting how the campaigns are taking a different approach in Nevada, compared to Iowa and New Hampshire. They also discussed how Nevada Democrats are hoping to avoid the issues Iowa Democrats suffered a few weeks ago.