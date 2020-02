LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar sat down with 8 News NOW for a one-on-one interview to discuss a variety of topics, just ahead of the highly anticipated Nevada caucus on Saturday.

Sen. Klobuchar discusses her policy positions on issues such as health care, climate change, and the economy. She also talks about her 5th place standing in the newly-released 8 News NOW / Emerson College poll, and how she has been working to gather support in Nevada, including from communities of color.