Web Extra: Aviators Broadcasters Talk About First Season in LV Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Aviators broadcasters Russ Langer and Jerry Reuss talk to Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow about their roles with the ball club in the new Las Vegas Ballpark.

Langer is the play-by-play broadcaster with two decades of experience in Las Vegas doing baseball games and various other sports. Reuss was a former big-league pitcher with 8 teams over 22 years, including a World Series run with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1980’s. Reuss also pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in 1980.

The video is the unedited interview with both broadcasters, along with some play-by-play action in the booth during a recent LV Aviators win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.