*WARNING THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING*

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — The I-Team has obtained video that is being used as evidence in one of the murder cases linked to those accused of being Aryan Warrior Gang members. Prosecutors say the gang is responsible for four murders.

The video above is also at the center of a civil lawsuit filed in federal court by the murder victim’s family.

This is an uncut view of one surveillance video in the High Desert State Prison.