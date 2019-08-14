Web Extra: Antonio Brown talks with media at Raiders Training Camp

NAPA, CA (KLAS) – Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown talks with the media at Raiders Training Camp in Napa, CA. August 13, 2109. He talks about the recent ‘helmet issue’ with the NFL and says that he will wear the league approved helmet on the field.

Brown also addresses the issue with his feet after he suffered burns while in a cryotherapy chamber. He would not commit to a date to return to the field for practice, but encouraged the media to stay tuned to see what happens.

The Raiders won their pre-season opener over the Los Angeles Rams. They play at Arizona Thursday evening.