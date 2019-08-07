Web Extra: Amauri Hardy Talks Rebel Basketball

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV Basketball player Amauri Hardy had a tough decision to make during the off-season. Should he stay, or should he go? Hardy has decided to stay with the Rebels and he is optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Rebels made a coaching change during the off-season and T.J. Otzelberger hoped that his young guard would stay for his Junior and Senior seasons.

Hardy figures to play a prominent role for the Rebels in the upcoming season. He sat down with 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis to share his thoughts.

This is the full interview, unedited.