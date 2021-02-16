WEB EXTRA: After 18 years together, local couple shares why an arranged marriage worked for them

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple remains in love 18 years after their arranged marriage.

Ayesha Mehdi and Raja Mehdi married a week after being introduced by their families in Pakistan. Raja was an oncology fellow in Michigan and would fly home during his breaks to meet potential proposals. After roughly three years of introductions, his family found the perfect match with Ayesha.

“His aunt, she is a friend of my mom’s,” Ayesha said. “So his aunt told his mother that Ayesha is now old enough to get married, so consider Ayesha why don’t you go and meet them.”

Following a formal meeting with tea among the parents and later a dinner with Raja, the duo said “I do” and moved to the U.S.

The couple now have three children and share why their arrangement worked for them.