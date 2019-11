HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- The teen who was shot and killed by Henderson Police after he allegedly robbed a restaurant was identified as 18-year-old Kennath Simeus Jr. The Clark County Coroner has yet to determine the cause of death.

Everything unfolded Wednesday night around 7:13 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Warm Springs Road in reference to a panic alarm coming from the freezer of a fast-food establishment.