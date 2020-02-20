1  of  2
Breaking News
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders has solid base with his supporters 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada

WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW speaks to Sen. Bernie Sanders in one-on-one interview

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president, talked with 8 News NOW reporter Orko Manna about issues important to Nevada voters. Sen. Sanders discussed health care, an issue at the top of Silver State voters’ priorities.

He also touched on recent poll numbers that put him several points above the rest of the field and in front runner status. He also addressed the recent controversy involving some of his online supporters and their internet attacks on members of the Culinary Workers Union.

Sen. Sanders also weighed in on the Nevada State Democratic Party’s caucus calculator, and if he is confident about how the caucus process will go on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories