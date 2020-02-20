WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW speaks to Sen. Bernie Sanders in one-on-one interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president, talked with 8 News NOW reporter Orko Manna about issues important to Nevada voters. Sen. Sanders discussed health care, an issue at the top of Silver State voters’ priorities.

He also touched on recent poll numbers that put him several points above the rest of the field and in front runner status. He also addressed the recent controversy involving some of his online supporters and their internet attacks on members of the Culinary Workers Union.

Sen. Sanders also weighed in on the Nevada State Democratic Party’s caucus calculator, and if he is confident about how the caucus process will go on Saturday.