WEB EXTRA: 8 News Now sits down one-on-one with Joe Biden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sat down with 8 News NOW’s Orko Manna for a one-on-one interview, to talk about a range of topics.

Biden discusses what major issues for Nevadans he can address, including health care, education and gun safety.

He discusses his disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, and how he plans to turn things around in Nevada’s caucus. And Biden also talks about appealing to diverse voters, including Latinos and African Americans.