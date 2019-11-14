WEB EXTRA: 7-year-old cancer survivor gets gifts for cancer patients

CINCINNATI (CBS) — Seven-year-old Auden Nichols has already learned that the giving is the best gift of all.

The second grader is already doing some Christmas shopping. The leukemia survivor is buying gifts for patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He was given a free shopping spree from Burlington stores and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

He decided to choose toys, gifts and Christmas decorations to donate to Children’s Hospital for blood cancer patients. He said it feels good to give to others.

