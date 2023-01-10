Cloudy weather seen throughout the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 10, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rain and winds were felt in many parts of the valley Tuesday afternoon, resulting in weather warnings and flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued an airport weather warning for Harry Reid International Airport until 2:15 p.m. as thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour or higher impacted the terminal area, NWS said.

Cheyenne Avenue between North Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road was shut down due to flooding at 3:30 p.m. and westbound lanes opened back up at 3:52 p.m., according to tweets from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Gusty winds and rain were seen in the northwest and southwest valley Tuesday afternoon, and there was already upwards of a 10th of an inch of rain by noon in parts of the southwest.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo closed all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Story counties Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

