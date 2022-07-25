LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may be feeling something most southern Nevadans aren’t used to — it’s called humidity. It doesn’t happen all that often in the desert Southwest.

A storm system from Arizona pushed into southern Nevada Monday and brought rain to the southwest portion of the Las Vegas valley around 1 p.m.

The rain is much needed. The average yearly total is 4.19 inches and half of that rain typically falls during the monsoon season from July to mid-September. Based on previous years, there should have already been 2.38 inches of rainfall but there has only been .34 of an inch.

The stickiness in the air has to do with the humidity which is currently around 42%, much higher than the typical 10% Las Vegas valley residents are used to in the summer months with the exception of monsoon season when humidity increases.

The monsoon moisture and instability could trigger thunderstorms. Lightning and rain have already been reported in the Spring Mountains.

The stickiness will be around for another day and then taper off as the chance of rain decreases later in the week.