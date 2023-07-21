Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The high-pressure system that has settled over Nevada is making for very hot days, but it’s holding down storm activity — good news for wildland firefighters.

Lightning strikes are the biggest cause of fires in Nevada. So far this year, firefighters have been able to stay on top of the few fires that have burned. Almost all fires have been extinguished before they do any damage.

Here’s a list of the largest fires in Nevada so far this season:

Snowstorm Fire (Elko County) — 227 acres (7/19 update)

Lucky Fire (Esmeralda County) — 157 acres (7/5 update)

Santa Clara Creek Fire (Pershing County) — 56 acres (7/19 update)

Jacob Chadwick, a fire information officer for the Elko County office of the Bureau of Land Management, said Friday vegetation dried out later than usual this year “due to an above average year for moisture and cooler temperatures this spring and early summer, especially in upper elevations.”

Lightning strikes, wind and vast territories with dried-out grasses to fuel fires have the potential to make this year a challenge, but nothing major has happened.

“The district has also been able to preposition resources based on expected fire weather in locations to make our response rates to new fires very quick,” Chadwick said.

It’s a far different picture compared to years past, but that could change as quick as lightning.

Wildfires in 2021 that destroyed homes and forests in California are still fresh in everyone’s mind. The Dixie Fire alone burned nearly a million acres and cost the life of one firefighter. The Caldor Fire crept near South Lake Tahoe, destroying more than 1,000 buildings.

Smoke from Dixie, Caldor and the Tamarack fires caused big problems with air quality in Reno, forcing school cancellations and creating dangers for people with respiratory problems.

The 2013 Carpenter 1 Fire, which burned 28,000 acres on Mount Charleston, is the worst Southern Nevada wildfire in recent memory. That fire became the “highest ranked priority fire in the nation” as it burned outside Las Vegas.

The largest fire in state history came in 2018, when the Martin Fire burned 439,230 acres, destroying six ranches, grazing land and animal habitats.