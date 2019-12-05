Weather gives Lee Canyon a boost as ski resort prepares for opening day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All the rain in the Valley this time of year means snow in the mountains. We’re just one week away from a possible opening at Lee Canyon Ski Resort, and many workers are working diligently to make sure it opens on time.

“We’re really excited,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon marketing director. “Obviously, we have a lot going on right now.”

From renovating the main lodge to finishing up the new 10,000-square-foot facility, the clock is ticking to opening day.

“There’s a lot of preparations, like obviously, a lot of onboarding for all the around 200 employees that we’ve hired,” revealed Seely.

Seely says workers are going through training in their respective departments.

“The snowmakers obviously are watching the temperatures. They are waiting for this snowfall to finish so they can start making snow,” he said. “Obviously, we want to open with 100 percent of our trails as soon as we can, instead of some snowmaking on one or two trails.”

With the recent snowfall, hopefully they can. They are also waiting for inspections to be completed early next week for an opening by week’s end.

“We’re obviously really eager to open, probably more so than anyone else, just so everyone can come up and have this great experience.”

Seely reminds everyone before heading up here, check out the road conditions, pack your patience and dress accordingly.