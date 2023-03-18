LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extreme weather and flooding have threatened donor blood supply in the United States, says a release from the American Red Cross Saturday.

According to the release from the American Red Cross, extreme weather and flooding have led to the cancellation of blood drives, which has threatened the supply of blood headed into spring.

“Some areas of the country are continuing to experience flooding, which has led to thousands of units going uncollected due to canceled blood drives,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross southern Nevada chapter.

Officials from the Red Cross say they require approximately 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations to accommodate 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers. This supply will be for people who undergo medical procedures and treatments.

The Red Cross encourages people with O blood type, or the universal donor, to help.

“Type O negative is the universal blood type, what emergency room personnel reach for in the most serious situations when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type,” Flanigan said.

“About every two seconds in the U.S., blood is needed for surgery, cancer treatment, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, and blood disorders, said Dr. Walter Kelley, divisional chief medical officer for the American Red Cross.