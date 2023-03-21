LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas airport is seeing delays as wind and rain are expected to roll into the Las Vegas valley Tuesday, according to officials from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to an FAA release, wind and weather are triggering delayed flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday. A release from the FAA Tuesday announced that some arriving flights are seeing an average delay of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Flight tracking website FlightAware indicates arrival and departure delays at the Las Vegas airport range from 30 to 47 minutes.

FAA officials advise travelers to check with their airline to determine whether the delays will affect their flight.