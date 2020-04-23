Wear purple to show your support during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Local leaders and advocates are wearing purple in support of those affected.

Last year, Nevada passed Marsy’s Law, which codified some rights about notifications for victims into the state constitution.

Lynda Tache, state director for Marsy’s Law, said one thing they are highlighting this week is domestic violence victims who are stuck sheltering at home.

“We all have access to internet, the cell phones and social media. So, if there is a way that you can isolate yourself at some moment in time, reach out to domestic violence agencies and nonprofits that are supporting something like this,” said Tache.

For a list of resources and organizations for domestic violence victims and all victims