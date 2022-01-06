‘Wear Blue Tuesday’ in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking the community to wear blue on Tuesday, January 11 in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Last year alone, LVMPD identified over 200 trafficking victims in our community, but the
true numbers are suspected to be far higher.
Here are warning signs someone might be
a victim of trafficking:
- The victim allows someone else to do the talking for them
- The victim has suspicious bruises they can’t explain
- The victim has tattoos or “branding” that includes a barcode or “property of”
• The victim is secretive about computer activity. Traffickers often find and groom
victims online