‘Wear Blue Tuesday’ in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking the community to wear blue on Tuesday, January 11 in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Related Content 47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across 12 states

Last year alone, LVMPD identified over 200 trafficking victims in our community, but the

true numbers are suspected to be far higher.

Here are warning signs someone might be

a victim of trafficking:

The victim allows someone else to do the talking for them

The victim has suspicious bruises they can’t explain

The victim has tattoos or “branding” that includes a barcode or “property of”

• The victim is secretive about computer activity. Traffickers often find and groom

victims online