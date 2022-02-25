LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old man with at least five previous felony convictions was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison on Friday.

Russell Cates pleaded guilty to a firearms charge — one count of felon in possession of a firearm — in July 2021 after he was arrested by Metro police in Las Vegas on Aug. 24, 2019.

U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Cates to three years of supervised release after he completes the prison term.

According to court documents, Cates broke the terms of his supervised release by leaving Colorado, where he was serving a sentence on a previous conviction. He obtained stolen weapons in Colorado and transported them to Las Vegas, with the intent to sell them illegally. He tried to flee Metro police as they were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle, and a search revealed 10 firearms, ammunition, and magazines.

One of the weapons was a semiautomatic capable of using large capacity magazines, court documents show.

Cates admitted that several firearms were stolen, authorities said.

He is prohibited by law from possessing firearms and ammunition due to at least five prior felony convictions, including a robbery conviction in Dallas County, Texas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement. This case was investigated by the ATF.