‘We will miss her’: Boyd Gaming releases statement on sudden passing of bicyclist killed in attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boyd Gaming released a statement Tuesday following the sudden passing of bicyclist Michelle Weissman, also known as Shelli. Her family shared that she was the hotel director of the Cannery Hotel and Casino on Craig Road.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of our team member, Shelli. She was well-known and well-liked by the entire Cannery team, and we will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very difficult time.” David Strow, Vice President, Corporate Communications

20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas was riding passenger in a minivan Sunday morning when he reportedly fell from the vehicle after sticking his body outside of it and pushing 56-year-old Michelle Marie Weissman off her bike.

The Clark County Coroner reports both deaths resulted from blunt force injuries. Weissman’s death was ruled a homicide, while Barajas’ death was ruled an accident.

The driver involved in the incident, 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, was arrested and faces an open murder charge, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation.

UPDATE: The van passenger accused of pushing a cyclist and then falling out of a moving van Sunday morning is identified as 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas. His cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and the manner is accidental. #8NN pic.twitter.com/esgfqNiCOd — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) October 27, 2020

