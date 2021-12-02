‘We want to make sure she’s okay,’ family of missing woman asks Las Vegas for help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Pennsylvania family is asking the valley for help nearly a month after their loved one went missing.

Joanna Kelley told 8 News Now Thursday what she loves most about her sister, Amanda Eliason-May.

“She’s crazy at times,” Kelley said, “But she’s loving.”

She said she hasn’t heard from the 40-year-old since Nov. 9th and told 8 News Now the silence between them is anything but normal.

Photo courtesy: Joanna Kelley

“We love her,” Kelley said. “And we want to make sure that she is okay.”

“The fact that she hasn’t talked to me,” she continued. “And I have her kids, is really concerning.”

Kelley said Amanda first came to Las Vegas from Pennsylvania with her boyfriend, Derrian Bibbs.

Clark County records show Bibbs was arrested on November 19th.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told 8 News Now Amanda was seen on video at a local pawn shop a few days later, on November 24th, so her missing person’s case with the department was closed.

“It’s not okay,” Kelley said of the latest update. “You know we are not getting any answers.”

Photo courtesy: Joanna Kelley

However, her family said no one she knows has heard a word from her, so as far as they’re concerned, Amanda still needs to be found.

“Even if she is just trying to hide and get away from life because it’s hard,” Kelley explained, speaking of her sister. “She just needs to let us know she is okay.”

Therefore, they hope this call for help will encourage others to keep an eye out and bring the person they love back.

“We just need to find her,” Kelley concluded. “So we can bring her home and bring her kids closure.”

If you’ve seen Amanda and believe she could be in danger, you are asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111.

For more helpful resources regarding missing persons in Las Vegas, visit here.