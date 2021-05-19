‘We want to just show our unity, show our voice’: Las Vegas group calls for peace as violence continues in Middle East

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As violent conflicts flare between Israel and Palestine, hundreds gathered in Las Vegas Wednesday to stand in solidarity with Israeli forces and call for peace on both sides.

“We want to just show our unity, show our voice,” Asher Dacan, organizer of The Convoy of Light said. “Show our support.”

Flying flags, honking horns and heartfelt messages were all signs of community support, as the violence rages on.

“We just really want to show the world,” Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy said. “That there is support out there for Israel.”

Those in attendance stood in solidarity with Israel, but hundreds have died on both sides, as the decades-long strife reignited in recent weeks.

“My mom, my sister, my nephews, my cousin, are in shelters,” Israeli American Noa Peri Jensch said. “And as an Israeli American who lives here in the states I fear for their lives, but I also fear for our lives here as Jews in America.”

The group hopes its presence here at home will shed real light on the issue at hand, while encouraging peace for those they love so many miles away.

“It’s terrible that we cannot really do anything,” Dacan said. “Except show our support to our country, show our love.”

“We’re strong,” he concluded. “And we are going to be okay.”

Two to three hundred people participated in Wednesday’s convoy, starting at Sunset Park and driving up and down the Strip from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Metro Police followed closely behind to make sure the event remained peaceful.