PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman said a letter posted Friday to members was not meant to imply sedition when he said President Donald Trump would remain in power for four more years.

Following deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, the chairman released a letter stating President “Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president.” Zimmerman wrote Sunday the letter was intended for party membership and not a nationwide audience, though it was posted on the internet and has started receiving national attention.

“Let me be clear: Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president,” the Nye County GOP chairman wrote Friday. “Yes, I know those are shocking words in these crazy days.”

“We told nobody to rise up or do anything other than these,” an updated post said Sunday. “We encourage community involvement.”

The original letter included a long list of unfounded allegations of voter fraud. It also listed eight “milestones to watch for in the coming days.” They included a message from the president over the nationwide Emergency Alert System, arrests, “bombshell evidence,” an internet outage and President Trump’s inauguration.

“There was nothing in the letter that included, implied, or supported anything seditious,” Monday’s post stated. “In fact, as we fielded calls with questions, we recommended to people to take care of their families, pray for our country, and connect/serve your neighbors (regardless of political positions).”

Zimmerman said he was “overwhelmed with responses and support” after Friday’s post.

“If we don’t answer your calls or emails at this point, it is not because we do not care: we just can’t keep up with the flow of exponentially increasing numbers of contacts,” he wrote.

Five people died in connection with Wednesday’s riots, including Officer Sicknick and a second police officer, who died by suicide over the weekend, according to the union representing Capitol police.

Nye County, which lies northwest of the state’s largest, Clark County, has a population of about 44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

On Sunday, the Clark County Democratic Party issued a “public safety alert” after a rise in violent rhetoric.