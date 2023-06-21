LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the entire city continues to talk about the massive fire that made Las Vegas standstill Tuesday, many in the southwest valley shared their experiences with subsequent fires caused by flying embers and ash.

“When I looked up, I saw huge black smoke in the sky,” P.J. Cook said. “That’s when we started seeing the hot ash coming down.”

Cook said this was a day he will never forget, as ash, smoke and debris from the apartment complex fire blew across the 215 and into his apartment complex off Rafael Rivera Way in the southwest valley.

A 614-unit building being built near Buffalo Drive and the highway went up in flames Tuesday afternoon and burned for nearly 24 hours, as it’s already being called one of the largest Southern Nevada has ever seen.

Cook told 8 News Now that grass, bushes, and dumpsters in his complex went up in flames, as Clark County Firefighters also had to stop a fire on the apartment clubhouse roof after it spread to the building’s attic.

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (KLAS)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (KLAS)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (KLAS)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (KLAS)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Photo: Curtis Jones)

“That’s when it kicked in,” Cook recalled. “That this could be really serious.”

As terrifying as this all was, Cook told 8 News Now everyone who lives near him jumped into action with water and fire extinguishers to help keep it all under control.

“We all came together to put all these fires out,” Cook said. “We were checking on people. We were knocking on our neighbors’ doors like, ‘Hey get out.”‘

Neighbors in a southwest valley neighborhood come together as a nearby construction fire caused subsequent fires in their apartment complex. (Curtis Jones)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Photo: Curtis Jones)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Photo: Curtis Jones)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Curtis Jones)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Photo: PJ Cook)

Construction fire in southwest Las Vegas valley caused subsequent fires at nearby apartment complex. (Photo: PJ Cook)

Now, though the flames have finally subsided, some who live in the area said it will take a while to calm down.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Cook said. “And that was one of the craziest times.”

This, as Cook and his neighbors realize things could have been much worse.

“It was truly a community effort in this apartment complex,” he concluded.

On Tuesday, firefighters also responded to a building at 7900 West Sunset Road, near Buffalo Drive, to find greenery and part of the roof on fire, also due to flying embers in the area.

No one was hurt by any of these subsequent fires.