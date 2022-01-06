‘We recognize the hardships,’ CCSD to offer eligible employees COVID retention bonus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reached an agreement regarding COVID retention bonuses for all full-time employees this year.

The agreement gives all full-time employees employed as of January 1, 2022, a bonus of $1,000.

CCSD will pay an additional $1,000 bonus to employees employed full-time on May 25, 2022.

The district stated in a release that the bonus is a way to support current employees and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has stressed everyone in our community and across the country. This agreement is another step in showing our support and thanks to employees who continue to provide for the 300,000 students in CCSD,” said Superintendent Jara. “We recognize the hardships born by so many of our employees throughout this pandemic and are committed to providing the resources available to support educators’ needs.”

CCSD has allocated approximately $80 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds to cover the expected costs of the retention bonuses.