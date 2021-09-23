‘We just miss her’: Family searches for answers after woman vanishes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three weeks after a young woman vanished while on vacation in Las Vegas, her family sat down with 8 News Now to share a plea for answers.

30-year-old Reatha Finkbonner traveled to the valley from Washington with her fiancé and friends.

She was last seen outside Bridger Inn Hotel near Main Street and Bridger Avenue on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Every day she doesn’t come home, her family said things got harder.



“We just miss her, a lot,” Reatha’s cousin, Miranda Noland said.



According to court records, Reatha Finkbonner was arrested on three counts of felony drug possession on September 1.



She was reportedly released on her own recognizance on September 2, a day before she disappeared.



According to her family, she was last heard from around 5:00 p.m. on September 3, when she borrowed someone’s phone to send Facebook messages.



“We’re very worried, concerned” her cousin Amanda Finkbonner added. “I just don’t want her to think we’re not out there looking for her.”

Reatha is a member of the Lummi Nation, a Tribal community north of Seattle, WA.

According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, she’s one of the hundreds of indigenous people missing across America.



“If you are indigenous, if you are not, you deserve to be found,” Noland said. “You are a person, and there are people that love you.”

She said she and members of her family are speaking out, both to bring her home and help others in similar situations.



“I just hope that this helps more indigenous people reach out,” Noland added. “And say hey, if they can do it, we can do it.”

They told 8 News Now they hope their message will encourage anyone who may know anything to come forward, so they can see her smile again.

“We just want her to come home and be safe,” Reatha’s aunt, Nikki Finkbonner concluded.

Reatha Finkbonner is described as 5’5″ and about 150 pounds with brown eyes and either brown or blond hair.



Anyone with any information should contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.



You can also contact Lummi Nation Police Detective Hart at 360-312-2274.