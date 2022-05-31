LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District made the announcement on Tuesday that it would raise starting teacher pay to over $50,000, which is an increase of more than $7,000 dollars. Current staff will get bonuses of up to $5,000.

While it is great news for incoming teachers, many current CCSD teachers told 8 News Now they felt the school district missed the mark and did not consider them in the move at all.

Lenny Lither, a teacher at Fay Herron Elementary said the move was kind of like a slap in the face to those teachers that have worked tirelessly throughout the district’s up and downs.

“I’m not making that much more than what brand new teachers are going to be getting now,” said Lither.

‘”They could’ve said, “Hey, inflation is really high this year and we want to make sure that you know that you are appreciated. Even though it’s not a new contract time, we are going to give you a 5% cost of living raise because we need you to stay here and we want you here,” I think the teachers would have responded.”

Maria Zuniga teaches at Canyon Springs High School and said she is happy the district is increasing the pay to be more competitive with other states in an effort to fix the teacher shortage in Nevada but feels that teachers like her, who have worked for the district for years are now being pushed out.

“We feel like we got the short end of the stick and we’ve been working hard,” Zuniga shares.

“People have been here for decades and they aren’t getting anything. We feel left out. Why can’t you take care of the teachers that are actually staying here and being loyal to CCSD,” she asked.

Zuniga stated that she and her colleagues would prefer an increase in their actual pay, rather than a one-time bonus that they will get taxed on.

As for those bonuses for other CCSD staff, they will be paid in two parts. The first payment comes in September 2022 and the second comes in May of 2023.

The district recently gave all full-time employees a retention bonus of $1,000 on May 25. Another bonus was paid out to full-time employees on January 1.