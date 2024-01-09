LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The preparations for Super Bowl LVIII are underway as the big game is weeks away putting Las Vegas in the primetime spotlight.

Kathryn Justice and Mike Spellman have been busy, not just because of their reputation as the go-to restaurant supplier in the Las Vegas valley, but also because of the Super Bowl moving in next door.

The branch manager and sales representative for Standard Restaurant Supply said they’ve already seen businesses – both big and small – venture into their central Las Vegas valley warehouse to stock up on restaurant supplies they will need in a month’s time.

“Whether you’re Mom and Pop, by yourself, or you’re a food truck, or you’re a restaurant chain, resort, you name it,” Spellman said inside a loft overlooking the business Tuesday morning, speaking about the types of customers he’s recently seen. “Chafing dishes, disposable cups, even heavy-duty plastic, cups that last.”

CBS contractors working on the temporary stages over the Fountains of Bellagio on Tuesday morning. (KLAS)

“We’ve kind of ramped up our stock on disposables, things that could be a necessity for Super Bowl,” Justice added.

They’re one of the roughly 800 businesses Clark County Commissioners said are located around the Allegiant Stadium campus or several game-week activations, all of whom received a new neighbor as of the new year: Super Bowl LVIII.

Travel lanes and the sidewalk next to the Bellagio Fountains closed starting last week while CBS created media stages on top of it. NFL contractors, too, began working on temporary structures around Allegiant Stadium this week.

Traffic on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday morning. (KLAS)

In the last address to the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board before the February 11, game, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee (LVSBHC) laid out the week-worth of events before the big game that requires over a month of installations Tuesday morning.

As Sam Joffray, LVSBHC CEO and President, punning-ly referred to this execution phase to board members, “We are officially in the red zone.”

“A lot of the stuff being built out right now is stuff that’s back of house. You’ll see a lot of tents go up around the stadium, you’ll see a lot of perimeter stuff going up, a lot of fencing,” Joffray said after the Tuesday meeting. “For the past couple of years, we’ve been, up to a couple of months ago, being creative. ‘How do we do this?’ ‘How do we do that?’ ‘What does this party look like?’ ‘What does this transportation plan look like?’ Now, we’ve kind of had to put the pencils down on those plans and start executing them.”

As those structures go up, he acknowledges that game-week plans around some of the most pivotal aspects of the game experience are still being finalized. He mentioned transportation and security planning, as well as some negotiations, are ongoing behind closed doors.

Workers construct temporary structures outside Allegiant Stadium Tuesday morning.” (KLAS)

“As things come up, whether it’s a permitting issue here or a transportation tweak there, we’re really trying to make sure we pay attention,” Joffray said.

Through all the noisy construction, he added that the attention now is ensuring the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas meets the expectations of both local and national viewers.