LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the housing market continues to attract people to the valley, others are struggling to pay their mortgages.

One lender says it’s a common concern but there is help available for those who need it.

Jorge Gamboa said he couldn’t stop smiling after becoming a homeowner earlier this year. However, the mortgage on his two-bedroom home near Decatur and Oakey quickly became difficult to keep up on.

“Everything started getting so expensive and I started getting behind from all the expenses. We are just trying to catch up,” Gamboa said.

Andrew Leavitt from PIF Lending tells 8 News Now, Gamboa is not alone in the struggle.

“The Cares Act has a lot of provisions that are in place. You can be six months behind or even 18 months behind, you don’t want to wait that long. You want to call as soon as you are 30 days past due,” Leavitt said.

He also added that some homeowners are refinancing their homes to get their payments lowered or seeking to extend their 30-year loan to reduce their mortgage.

“You are not going to lose the home. There are so many things that the care act has in place on federally backed mortgages that are going to keep that homeowner in there because we don’t want 2008 to repeat itself,” he tells 8 News Now.

In Gamboa’s case, falling behind by a few hundred dollars, he says is enough to raise a red flag and seek any aid available to keep holding on to his dream home.

“It was tough to get and I spent all my savings. I am going to try so hard, I’m going to fight to keep my place, Gamboa said.

Leavitt says if you are struggling with your mortgage, reach out for help.

The first step he says can be hard and sometimes embarrassing but there are resources available.