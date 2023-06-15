LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Private security officers are seen throughout the valley keeping an eye on local casinos, hotels, and businesses. These officers are often wearing heavy-duty uniforms however, changes could come to how they look.

“Basically you can’t look like a cop to a regular person,” Tammy Nixon, the chair of the Private Investigators Licensing Board said during a meeting Thursday morning.

Private security company uniforms are approved by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, but Metro is concerned about the uniforms and the duties of security officers.

“We are not asking to look identical to law enforcement we are asking for support,” Jonathan Alvarez, CEO of Protective Force International said.

Thursday morning’s meeting with PILB discussed possible changes in uniforms, ranging from protective gear to color, to patches.

The meeting didn’t sit well with many of the security leaders present.

“You take it away you might as well work in a mall that is not what we are here to do, we are here to protect,” Austin Allen, a security officer said.

“When that officer or law enforcement show up on scene that uniform says a lot, that badge to me is a de-escalation tool automatically just by showing up,” another officer said.

However, that de-escalation tool is being questioned by Metro.

“Wearing a badge can be confusing to other law enforcement,” Lt. Ailee Burnett.

PILB brought in Lt. Burnett with Metro’s special investigative unit.

She showed a presentation of how some dark security uniforms could look like police.

“We never ask them to take police action,” Lt. Burnett said.