LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 40th annual Las Vegas Pride festivities are happening all weekend long.

A parade and festival beginning Friday, October 6, in the downtown area for everyone to enjoy for free.

A celebration of love, unity, and differences is what former assemblyman for District 3 Nelson Araujo wants people to embrace at Las Vegas Pride. He’s also sending another clear message.

“The work that needs to be done in the LGBTQ community is long and necessary,” Araujo said.

He said it’s one of the reasons why he wanted to run for office in 2014.

“[It] was to serve as a voice for the communities that are underserved including the LGBTQ+ community and the Latino community,” Araujo said. “I am the proud son of two immigrants who came from El Salvador.”

Araujo added that being Latino and a member of the LGBTQ+ community did come with some challenges.

“Concern but concern for my personal well-being and that eagerness like folks like my mother to protect me,” he expressed.

Araujo added fear went away after his family’s acceptance making it easier for him to come out, but understands it’s not the same for everyone.

“What we are seeing today is constant attacks on members of the LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

As for Frankie Perez who told 8 News Now he identifies as a Latinx trans man says people need to educate themselves more on LGBTQ+ plus issues.

“We are every role in society [and] people get surprised, they give a look like ‘oh, yeah!’ you’re a dad yes, we’re parents,” Perez said.

He became a recent father to five kids bringing him such joy but says there is still a social stress he faces at times.

“Usually in the Latino community, usually it’s a generational thing as well,” he said. “So, it’s usually the older folks.”

He said Las Vegas Pride is a good start for people to become immersed.

“That’s where you can really as an ally as somebody who is kind of on the outside looking in, that is where you are going to get further information [and] further education,” Perez said.

The event’s pre-show starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6 in downtown Las Vegas.