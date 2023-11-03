LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heart-wrenching details were uncovered Friday regarding a domestic violence incident that left two people dead.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the Crystal Cove apartments near Forte Apache and Desert Inn roads.

“I heard blood-curdling screams,” a neighbor who wished to stay anonymous said.

She and other neighbors rushed over to see where the screams were coming from.

“I thought they had started the kitchen on fire and I was going to help them with it I was going to get my fire extinguisher,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said Dannon Bryant, 43, had appeared on his balcony while flames were coming out of his apartment.

She said Bryant eventually came down from his balcony and ran.

A few seconds later a woman, covered in blood from stab wounds appeared with a dog barking.

“We all went to go get ladders to try and get them but they were all too short, finally we got her down,” the neighbor said.

According to neighbors, the woman rolled off her balcony.

“I checked her pulse,” she said. “At least she knows we tried.”

Neighbors stayed with the woman and did their best to try and rescue the dog but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, police said around this time Bryant started making his way towards a busy Desert Inn Road.

“Vehicles began to stop in the middle of the road as Bryant began walking towards them with a knife,” Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prossr said.

In a press conference Friday, Prossr said responding officers hit and ran over Bryant with their car to try to stop him.

That did not work and Bryant stabbed himself again, he finally dropped the knife after officers tased him.

Bryant died shortly after.

Neighbors are left heartbroken for not being able to do more to save the woman and the dog.

“I just really want her family to know we tried that we all tried very very hard,” the neighbor said.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.