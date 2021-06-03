Wayward golf shot sparked April shooting at The Legacy Golf Club, according to complaint

golf ball laying in the rough o grass meadow out of the fairway, being hit by the golfer revert to the fairway, difficult time of life find success forward

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — What began as a golf outing between friends led to a violent confrontation — and it’s all because of a wayward golf shot.

That is according to a complaint filed by the Prince Law Group, regarding a shooting at the Legacy Golf Course back in April. It happened in the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way.

In the complaint, it is detailed that Daniel Sauls was playing the course’s 16th hole with his friends, when a ball hit a neighboring home.

At that time, 51-year-old Clarence Jackson emerged from the home, allegedly threw the golf ball back at the group, hitting one of them in the face, and began verbally arguing with them.

The fight later de-escalated, and the golfers went back and finished the hole. While driving their carts to the 17th hole, Jackson allegedly came back out of his home holding a gun.

A shot was then “accidentally” fired by Jackson. The complaint states, “at no point did Jackson deliberately or purposefully point his firearm” and that he “was shocked that the firearm accidentally went off and appeared shaken.”

The bullet went through Sauls’ hand and into his stomach. His friends tended to him as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

During that time, Jackson retreated to his home and took his own life.

Sauls was later taken to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

The complaint filed in the Eighth Judicial Court in Clark County alleges Jackson was negligent and did not exercise “reasonable care concerning the firearm and the dangerous condition he created.”

Sauls is seeking more than $60,000 in damages for the shooting.