Wayne Newton sued after girl bitten by monkey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit against Wayne Newton alleges a monkey at Casa de Shenandoah “viciously attacked” and bit a young guest during a tour.

The lawsuit, filed by Jocelyne Urena on behalf of her daughter, Genevieve, seeks $15,000 for physical injuries and emotional distress. The incident happened on Oct. 17, 2017, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in district court.

The monkey attacked without provocation, the lawsuit says.

The suit also seeks unspecified special damages and punitive damages, claiming negligence on Newton’s part, saying, “Defendants had a duty to exercise due care and keep the dangerous monkey restrained and confined.”

Newton should have known “the monkey had a propensity for viciousness and/or a propensity to bite and/or attack,” the lawsuit claims.