LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Wayne Newton who was preparing to launch his new show next week at the Flamingo Las Vegas will have to postpone the opening due to a back injury.

He posted the information on his Twitter account saying he was “disappointed.”

Newton, who is also known as “Mr. Las Vegas” was set to perform his “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” starting on Oct. 23.

Newton did not say how he injured his back. He said he would return once he was fully recovered.