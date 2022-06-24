LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Wayne Newton, 80, has tested positive for Covid according to a Tweet he put out Friday afternoon.

Newton wrote, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid after being double vaxxed and boosted. This has caused me to have to cancel some of my shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas. I am deeply sorry to the fans who have purchased tickets and I hope to see them when I am back July 18th. Until then, please stay safe. Wayne”

There is no word at this time if Newton is experiencing symptoms of Covid or when he tested positive.