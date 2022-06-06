LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This summer, lifeguards are in high demand across Clark County.

Pools all across the valley are experiencing a lifeguard shortage. As temperatures rise, more people flock to waterparks or pools on the strip. This is causing county pools to limit their operation hours due to lack of staff.

Waterparks, however, are staffed up and ready to man the waters. More lifeguards are working at other facilities other than community pools, due to a more fun and family friendly atmosphere. In addition, waterparks and hotels are offering more benefits than community pools to their seasonal employees. Benefits include advancement, higher pay, and paid lifeguard training.

Brynn Anderson is the water safety lead at Cowabunga Canyon. “Water safety lead lifeguards do have a very important job. They have to take a lot of responsibility in their job. But at a workplace like this, we do make it family oriented and we are there for our lifeguards. We’re happy to have more lifeguards here, and welcome more people to the family.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a lifeguard must be at least 15 years of age and be able to pass lifeguard certification, first aid, and CPR course. In some cases, like in the city of Henderson, you have to be 16.