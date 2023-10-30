LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water restrictions in the Las Vegas valley are set to change again as the area’s winter watering restrictions go into effect in the coming days.

According to a release from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the mandatory seasonal watering schedule goes into effect on Wednesday and lasts through Feb 29. In the schedule, properties are limited to one watering day per week.

“Watering on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in hefty water-waste fees starting as high as $80 and increasing for repeat violations,” the SNWA release said.

In addition to the seasonal restrictions, SNWA officials have listed how residents can help save water.

Irrigate grass 12 minutes total per watering day in three cycles of four minutes each, set one hour apart, to avoid water waste and runoff.

Water during the mid-morning hours to avoid freezing and prevent ice from forming on lawns and sidewalks.

Run drip irrigation once every seven to 14 days, as water-efficient trees and plants need much less water than grass.

Change the time on your irrigation clock to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

The assigned watering days are available on the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s website. As a reminder, SNWA officials remind Las Vegas valley residents that Sunday watering is always prohibited.