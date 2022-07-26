LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Canyon visitors witnessed a bit of nature’s magic on Tuesday as a waterfall appeared in a far-off part of the park.

But the sighting came with a nervous warning about the dangers of flash floods as the Southern Nevada Conservancy’s Twitter account posted the video:

“Visitors got a rare treat today — a spectacular ephemeral waterfall! Remember, monsoon rains can cause flash flooding, so avoid washes, slot canyons, & gulleys. It’s much safer to enjoy these rains from afar!”

The Red Rock waterfall came a day after waterfalls sprang from slot canyons below Hoover Dam in the Black Canyon on Monday.

A severe flash flood warning was in place starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday and extending until 6 p.m. west of the area, and a moderate flood watch was issued for areas including Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.