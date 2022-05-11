LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the realities of a water shortage set in, valley residents are developing a healthy intolerance for water waste.

After 8 News Now reported on a new park being built in North Las Vegas, a resident shared pictures from the site showing a sprinkler that ran unattended after construction crews had left for the night. Other pictures showed puddles of water in the dirt, caused by leaky hoses and equipment.

“It’s a lot of water. You talk about water people use on their yards … it’s a lot of water,” said the resident, who walks with her husband in the area. She asked us not to use her name. She said she has called the water waste hotline to report the site, and she has also contacted the North Las Vegas City Council. She’s skeptical that she’ll see anything done about it.

The Tule Springs Regional Park construction site is in the northern valley, just southwest of where Revere Street crosses the northern 215 Beltway.

She and her husband have been able to shut off the water at the hydrant, but she’s wondering if the public should even have access to the hydrant.

We checked with cities to see if they are fielding a lot of complaints from people about water waste. Here’s what they said:

North Las Vegas: Five to 10 calls per day

Henderson: 28 calls per day on average

Las Vegas: 16 calls per day on average.

Report water waste online by clicking the city name in the list above to get to a report form, or visit snwa.com for phone numbers.

“Sometimes, I think people that report water waste expect to see the issue resolved very quickly, and I can understand that. But the reality is that these investigations can take a little bit of time,” said Bronson Mack, who handles public outreach for the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“For instance, if someone reports water waste that occurring on a Monday at 4 a.m., we then set up an investigation for the following Monday at 4 a.m. Our investigators then visit the property on that same day of the week at the same time to document the waste as it is occurring,” Mack said.

And the number of calls are really just the tip of the iceberg.

Mack said water waste investigators are on the street 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they find more violations than the public reports. And each violation might lead to multiple investigations.

According to Mack, more than 2,000 reports led to a total of more than 5,000 investigations.

At the Tule Springs construction site, the resident keeps checking for a remedy.

“They’re not policing it at all,” she said.

“We’re in a crisis situation … you’d think they’d try to minimize the water.”