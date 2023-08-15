HENDERSON (KLAS) — The Water Street Jazz Series is returning to the City of Henderson’s Water Street Plaza Amphitheater late September.

Enjoy three nights in the beautiful outdoors with live jazz music performed by contemporary artists Brandee Younger, Jumaane “Sweet Baby” Smith, and Lao Tizer Band from Friday, Sept 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

Brandee Younger has revolutionized the digital era by pushing boundaries and showcasing her talent as a harpist. She became the first black woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition in 2022 and an NAACP Image Award in the same year. She will be performing on Friday, Sept. 22.

Jumaane Smith, a jazz trumpeter, vocalist, and composer, has performed on 5 Grammy-winning records, 2 Emmy-nominated TV performances, the GRAMMY Awards with Stevie Wonder, and in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” He will be performing on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Lao Tizer Band, led by Lao Tizer and a Jazz Group of the Year nominee, will perform at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater to support their latest Billboard Jazz Top 10 release, “Songs From The Swinghouse.” The group features Elliott Yamin, Karen Briggs, Eric Marienthal, Gene Coye, Munyungo Jackson, and Cheikh N’Doye. They will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Tickets are $15 each day and can be purchased online. Seating is first come, first served. For additional event details or to purchase tickets, visit the City of Henderson website.