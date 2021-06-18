Water Street District Tasting Tour showcases reimagined Henderson restaurants, bars, and coffee shops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water Street in Downtown Henderson has been reimagined with new restaurants, bars, breweries, and coffee shops.

Henderson Mayor Debra March hosted a celebration of the newly reimagined Water Street District with a tour of the new Lifeguard Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights, bars, restaurants, and new businesses.

Mayor March spoke at The Public Works Coffee Bar to unveil the new brand and website.

Entrepreneurs in the area greeted the media, provided tours of their business, gave out samples, and shared stories of why they planted their dreams in Henderson. Henderson resident, business owner, developer, and architect Windom Kimsey shared why he chose to invest heavily in Water Street.

The new website includes a business directory and map that allows future customers and tourists to click on a business icon to reveal details on the business.

Sticks Tavern, 203 S. Water Street – Culinary superstar Jordan Camacho, along with his entrepreneur and business maven mother, Robin Camacho, recently landed on Water Street with Jordan’s new concept – Sticks, which Jordan describes as a fun sports bar that features technically driven and elevated “sports bar food.” Trained by Thomas Keller and Charlie Palmer, to name a few, Jordan worked no less than six weeks to perfect his cheeseburger, and he is preparing to open a ghost kitchen at Sticks called “To Be Frank,” offering gourmet hot dogs for take-out only. The tour provided samples of Queso Oaxaca!

Purple Penguin, 129 Water Street – Purple Penguin owners Gabriel (Gabe) Webb and his wife, Angail, are Southern Nevada’s quintessential snow cone connoisseurs and aficionados. When they couldn’t find the snow cone place of their dreams, they opened their own boutique in 2009, adopting the name Purple Penguin because it’s memorable, it resonates, and it’s fun – just like a snow cone. Water Street is their newest location, and they say hockey has been good for business since “skating on ice and eating ice go hand-in-hand.”

Biscuits and Bourbon, 109 S. Water Street – Culinary director and Henderson native son, Matt Coleman, is a self-described culinary nomad and outdoor adventurer who was pulled back to his hometown by the hip vibe and growing energy on Water Street. Drawing from his experience smoking meats in Colorado and studying regional varieties of BBQ, Coleman’s signature BBQ style combines with fun cocktails and spirits served in an ambiance reminiscent of a neighborhood backyard.

Mojave Brewing Company, 107 S. Water Street – Mojave Brewing Company is a passion project and the ultimate dream for two former CCSD schoolteachers turned brew masters and business owners: John “Griff” Griffith, and his partner, Nate Carney. Griff, a native of Michigan, learned the art of craft brewing as a college student in Kalamazoo where he worked at a local coffee shop across the street from now world-famous Bells Brewing. Nate, an army brat, fell in love with beer brewing while living in Germany with his family.

Hardway 8, 46 S. Water Street – Not your ordinary sports bar, Hardway 8 serves up a “mean cocktail” and offers a darn good wine list, making it the perfect date night spot that just happens to also broadcast football, hockey, baseball, soccer, golf and more. Owners Bryant Jane and Lyle Cervenka were named by Eater magazine in 2017 as the city’s best bartenders of the year, and this is their third venture together. The success of their rum bar, Starboard Tack on E. Sahara Ave., convinced them Hardway 8, named for UNLV’s 1977 men’s basketball team that was coached by Jerry Tarkanian, would be equally successful.

Lovelady Brewing, 20 S. Water Street – Water Street represents a return to family roots for Richard Lovelady whose grandmother grew up in Henderson. A longtime veteran of Gordon Biersch, Richard grew up in Northern California and started making beer – affectionately dubbed “Dick and Bob’s Brew” – with his twin brother in his family’s garage as teenagers – but only, of course, when Mom was out of town. A family affair, Lovelady Brewing Company was born out of an ultimatum when Richard’s wife, Linda, who is his right hand in the venture, nudged him to follow his longtime dream by opening his own brewery – or move back to Northern California where the two grew up.

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina, 16 S. Water Street – Juan Vazquez, who grew up in the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, knows what good, authentic Mexican food should taste like. His uncle owned and operated no fewer than six restaurants in the area where Juan learned first-hand how to prepare fresh, delicious food. After relocating to Henderson in 1996, Juan finally realized his dream in 2013 to launch his own restaurant known for its signature table-side presentation of flaming chicken, beef, and pork. Juan’s was recently named Yelp’s highest-rated Nevada restaurant. The people have spoken!

Historic Downtown Henderson is described as a place where old meets new, established businesses adjoin new and exciting additions, and where character and story runs deep. For more information on upcoming events and businesses, please visit www.waterstreetdistrict.com.